Konosoke Takeshita Pins Katsuyori Shibata, Keeps AEW International Title On Collision

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Katsuyori Shibata to retain the International Championship in the main event of "AEW Collision: Homecoming." Takeshita was making the seventh defense of his title reign against Shibata, who had last been seen in an AEW ring unsuccessfully challenging for Daniel Garcia's TNT Championship, and the bout proved to be fairly competitive throughout in a meshing of power against technicality. Shibata started with the advantage after a feeling out process, locking in various holds and submissions before Takeshita found his way into things with kicks as the action spilled outside and he threw Shibata into the barricade.

Shibata fought back after Takeshita sought to make use of a steel chair, with both challenger and champion exchanging suplexes before coming together head-to-head in the middle of the ring. That exchange would once again see both competitors laid out with reciprocated running knees. Don Callis left his position at commentary to interfere, grabbing Shibata's leg to allow Takeshita to control the closing stretch; he landed a Blue Thunderbomb to Shibata, but Shibata kicked out at one. Takeshita followed up with a running knee and a forearm to set up Raging Fire, ultimately putting Shibata down for the three-count. Following Takeshita's win over Shibata, he will now have to focus on his upcoming tag match alongside Kyle Fletcher against Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.