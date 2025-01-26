Mercedes Mone's Next AEW TBS Title Challenger Decided Via Four-Way Match On Collision

Yuka Sakazaki won a four-way match against Deonna Purrazzo, Serena Deeb, and Queen Aminata during "AEW Collision" to determine the next challenger for Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship.

Purrazzo went into the bout with her own game plan, rolling out of the ring after the bell to observe the others fight; she entered the ring for a brief roll-up attempt on Aminata, leaving the ring as soon as she kicked out, with Taya Valkyrie providing her partner some space from the chasing Aminata. Purrazzo gradually got more involved in the collective bout, to her ultimate detriment, as the closing stretch saw her and Valkyrie ganging up on Sakazaki.

Harley Cameron came down to the ring to make the save, receiving a pump kick for her efforts as Purrazzo sought to finish Sakazaki with a powerbomb into a Fujiwara Armbar. However, Sakazaki fought out of the hold to roll "The Virtuosa" up, winning via pinfall and setting her TBS title match for next week.

This Wednesday, 1/29

Huntsville, AL

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS Title Match@MercedesVarnado vs @YukaSakazaki After winning tonight's #AEWCollision 4 Way Eliminator, Yuka Sakazaki will fight TBS Champion Mercedes Moné for the title this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/QEMyoxdQnv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 26, 2025

This was Sakazaki's first match in AEW since her unsuccessful attempt at Mariah May's Women's World Championship in September last year. As a result of her win, she will be the 13th defense of Mone's title run — 245 days at the time of writing — and potentially with the help of another who has eyes on "The CEO." Prior to making the save during "Collision," Cameron was shown making a musical challenge to Mone for the upcoming Grand Slam: Australia, though she was rejected on the basis that she has yet to win a match on TV.