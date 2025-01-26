Ted DiBiase, Alundra Blayze, Brainbusters Among WWE Legends Sitting Ringside For SNME

Several WWE legends were present for the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The second special of the rebooted weekend wrestling show saw a number of superstars of the past watching those of the present from the audience, each with their own brief package recalling their best and most historic moments with the company.

Throughout the event, the spotlight was shone on former WWE Women's Champion Alundra Blayze, former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry, two of the Four Horsemen in Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, inaugural Royal Rumble winner "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, as well as "The Million Dollar Man" Ted Dibiase and Dory Funk Jr. Blayze and Duggan came with their own props, the former with the Women's title belt she famously binned on an episode of "WCW Nitro" in 1995, and the latter with his signature 2x4.

Jesse "The Body" Ventura and Shawn Michaels also featured in the event in more active capacities; Ventura provided commentary, while Michaels presided over the contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes. Ahead of the Royal Rumble ladder match for the WWE Championship, Michaels was there to oversee the contract signing, and thus the relinquishing of the primary WWE Championship and stolen "Winged Eagle" belts. But the segment soon turned to violence after a verbal exchange, with Owens looking to land the Package Piledriver on Michaels, only for Rhodes to land a superkick to save the "Heartbreak Kid" and open the heel up to take Sweet Chin Music to close the segment.