Shawn Michaels Hits Sweet Chin Music On Kevin Owens After WWE SNME Contract Signing

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and winged eagle title belt holder Kevin Owens have officially signed the contract and both belts have been suspended above the ring ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels officiated the signing in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas during Saturday Night's Main Event, and even got physical when Owens decided to take a cheap shot at Rhodes.

Michaels went out to the ring first and introduced Owens, who came out in a "Cody Sucks Eggs" shirt. He then introduced Rhodes, and the pair stared each other down in the ring. Rhodes signed the contract, but Owens picked up a microphone and ran down the champion. Owens said he could have taken the easy way out and took out Rhodes' injured knee at Bash in Berlin, but he valued their friendship.

Rhodes grabbed a mic of his own and told Owens enough was enough and Owens needed to sign the contract so he could focus on who he's facing at WrestleMania. When Owens went to speak again, Michaels said he sounded jealous. Owens shot back, then signed the contract and shoved it into Michaels' chest before a referee took both belts and had them raised above the ring. Michaels told both men "good luck," and went to shake Owens' hand, then Rhodes'. Owens took a cheap shot at Rhodes and attempted to pick up Michaels for a package piledriver, but Rhodes interfered. Michaels hit Owens with Sweet Chin Music to end the segment.