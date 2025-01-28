Ex-WWE Star Matt Cardona Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Netflix Documentary

Former WWE star Matt Cardona, better known to fans as Zack Ryder, shared his thoughts on the Netflix documentary about Vince McMahon and the allegations surrounding the former WWE Chairman. Cardona, who spent over a decade working under McMahon's leadership — and recently reflected on his WWE exit – didn't shy away from expressing his feelings about the controversial subject. Appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Cardona addressed the serious allegations leveled against McMahon, which were prominently featured in the Netflix series.

"I've seen the documentary. I've seen all the allegations, [they're] disturbing to say the least, so we'll see what happens, but like oh my God, right? We've all read it, it's crazy, crazy stuff. And if proven true, then wow, right?"

Cardona's reaction highlighted the broader fan response to the revelations, which have sparked significant conversations within and beyond the wrestling world. While acknowledging the weight of the allegations, Cardona also provided his perspective as a lifelong fan.

"I'm a diehard wrestling fan, so nothing seemed new to me. And I get it, it wasn't for the diehards like me, it's for the casuals. I thought it was entertaining, I watched it. How could you not if you are a wrestling fan?"

Beyond discussing the McMahon allegations, Cardona recently hinted at his interest in returning to WWE. Having reinvented himself on the independent scene since his 2020 release, the former Intercontinental Champion's comments have fueled speculation about a potential comeback.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.