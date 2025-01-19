Matt Cardona Opens Up About Desire For WWE Return, Says He's 'Earned The Opportunity'

Since departing from WWE in April 2020, Matt Cardona has reinvented himself into "The Indy God" and "The Deathmatch King," with notable appearances in GCW, TNA Wrestling, NWA, and AEW. Additionally, he's added nearly two dozen new championships to his resume. Still, a part of him longs for the chance to return to WWE.

"I don't care how you define success, I've said this before, money, accolades, happiness, I am the most successful I've ever been in my career right now, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't want another WrestleMania moment, or to wrestle at Madison Square Garden, or to be on SmackDown with my wife [Chelsea Green]," Cardona told "The Ariel Helwani Show." "Of course, I do. I don't think I've deserved anything. I hate the word 'deserved.' I think I've earned the opportunity to go back.

"I don't feel like it's being cocky to say that if my music hit at the Royal Rumble, whether it be Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona, the place would explode," Cardona continued. "The roof would go off the place. Social media would explode. I move merch, I know that, [but] I haven't been offered anything."

While Cardona might personally not be a fan of the word, his wife and current WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green strongly believes he "deserves" to have closure with WWE, where he previously spent 15 years of his in-ring career. According to Cardona, he's always ready for the opportunity to do so, but he won't let the possibility of it consume him. As such, Cardona will continue forth as a proud free agent, with his next appearance coming at Sunday night's The People vs. GCW event in the Hammerstein Ballroom.

