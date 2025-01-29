Hornswoggle Reflects On Lone Title In WWE

On July 22, 2007, four years after studying the craft of professional wrestling, Dylan Postl, formerly known as Hornswoggle, never imagined that all his hard work would pay off in gold when he became the WWE Cruiserweight Champion. In an interview with "Rewind Recap Relive," the former champion reflected on this career highlight and how he received only 24 hours' notice before this life-changing moment.

"I talk about it all the time; I should have never made it in this business," Hornswoggle candidly stated. "So, to be able to get a job with WWE is incredible. To be on my first WrestleMania is unreal. Then, when they tell me... 'Hey, you're flying out tomorrow for Great American Bash,' and I go, 'Why?' They go, 'Well, you're going to win the Cruiserweight Title tomorrow,' I go, 'Excuse me?'"

To his surprise, not only did he win the Cruiserweight Championship during a Cruiserweight Open contest at the 2007 Great American Bash, but he became the final champion of the lineage belt. The championship was deactivated by the on-screen acting General Manager, Vickie Guerrero, who, like other in-storyline characters, doubted Hornswoggle's worthiness to be champion. Not to mention, Guerrero felt that favoritism would follow after the announcement that Hornswoggle was the illegitimate son of former CEO Vince McMahon, which created quite the belly laugh at the time. His reign ended after 68 days, but this moment forever lives in Hornswoggle's never-thought-possible accomplishments.

"I remember winning the title...I come home with the title; the first people I showed were my dad and my grandpa...It's something I'll hold dearly for the rest of my life," Hornswoggle reflected with a smile.

