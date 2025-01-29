Ex-WWE Star Baron Corbin Says He Wishes He'd Done More With One Specific Opportunity

Former WWE star Thomas Pestock — better known as Baron Corbin — has begun to re=establish himself in the pro wrestling industry since parting ways with the promotion back in 2024. Despite spending 12 years there, however, Pestock admits he didn't always make the best of the opportunities he was presented with in WWE.

In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Pestock recalled how plans often changed with him, notably when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and how things ended up being dropped, as well as a feud with Kurt Angle. "It was supposed to be this whole thing where he was never going to wrestle again, I was going to have a gold medal, I was gonna do this whole thing," he recalled. "I feel bad that I didn't do more with that, with Kurt giving me that opportunity of, you know, going over at WrestleMania, being part of his last match."

"Literally, the next Monday night, it took a left turn when they put Kurt out there with Lars [Sullivan] — remember that guy for a hot minute?" Pestock added. "And then the whole gold medal idea got stopped."

The former WWE star noted how things have seemingly changed since those days under Triple H, and how the CCO seems to believe in the stars he features. Pestock further noted how under Vince McMahon, one bad reaction from a crowd would end your push, but now, things seem to be headed in a different direction as Triple H will keep pushing his stars until they get over.

