Tommy Dreamer Recalls Agreement Between WWE & ECW In Light Of TNA Deal

WWE and TNA Wrestling announced a multi-year partnership recently, opening the door up to new crossover possibilities. Following this news, Tommy Dreamer looked back to the early dealings between WWE and ECW years ago during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"What it was told, you know, for a bunch of us — they were gonna give talents that they were interested in, or talents first right of refusal, so they didn't go to WCW," Dreamer recalled. "The deal that was told to me by Paul Heyman ... It was: if talent get over, they wanted to send people to us, and if talent got over, they wanted first right of refusal — whether they want them or not — greatest example: Al Snow."

The ECW legend then recalled that the aforementioned deal was why Snow ended up going over to WWE, and why ECW ended up additionally getting Droz and other talent as well. Afterward, he opened up about the benefits of TNA and WWE's new agreement.

"[TNA] is ecstatic, you also got to think about the opportunities for the men and women across different platforms," Dreamer said when asked about how things are backstage. He then looked back at all the crossovers that occurred last year, namely The Rascalz and Joe Hendry, and how it seemed to generate a lot of good publicity for both WWE and TNA. "So, across the platform you gotta be excited, you have to be; there's a lot of cool stuff you can do and cooler stuff on the horizon."

