Lex Luger Says This WWE Championship Is His Favorite Title That He Won

Across his 20-plus-year in-ring career, Lex Luger captured a number of titles, including the WCW Television and World Heavyweight Championships. It was a title he won under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions, however, that he considers to be his favorite.

During a recent Q&A with Ad Free Shows, Luger revealed the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (now known as the WWE United States Championship) as the most-beloved in his collection. "It was my first really big one," Luger said. "When I won that, I came out of that cage match with Nikita [Koloff] in Greensboro, and man, there's a picture of me holding the belt up with a big smile on my face, I go 'Man, I've arrived.' Back then, the US Title was very prestigious. It was the number two belt in what we did behind the world title for a long time. It was a big deal, so I thought 'I'm making it, man.'"

As Luger alluded to, his first United States Championship reign began with a victory over Nikita Koloff inside a steel cage at a July 1987 NWA live event. In the years following, Luger held the respective title four more times, all of which came after Ted Turner's acquisition of JCP assets, and subsequent rebranding into World Championship Wrestling. Through his total of five runs, Luger became the longest-reigning US Champion. In addition, he still holds the record for the most combined days with the title.

"Not to brag or anything, but that's a beautiful US title isn't it," Luger said while pointing to a replica of the belt. "I don't mean to brag, but still the longest-reigning US Champion ever both consecutive days, 500 something, and total days 900-something, almost a thousand days. I haven't been unseated. Some say that'll never be broken."

