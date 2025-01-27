Nic Nemeth Wants To See More From This AEW Storyline

Former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has been an avid viewer of AEW since the inception of the company, but like many people, he has hit a stumbling block in his viewing habits as one of the company's biggest storylines is currently leaving him a bit underwhelmed.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth touched on The Death Riders storyline and how it isn't connecting with a lot of fans. The storyline has frustrated the former Dolph Ziggler as he wants it to go to the next level.

"Long-term story, they keep ending these shows with the beatdowns and The Death Riders running all over everyone and standing tall in the ring. I really hope this is going somewhere because it hurt my feelings to watch Cope getting his a** kicked, beat down, choked out, and it's not even like the nWo days where people were like, 'nWo, okay they're coming out, they're going to ruin everything. Okay, where are we going with this? Eventually, Sting's going to show up and save the day or whatever,' This is — people weren't going, 'Oh god,' but they also weren't throwing garbage. They were kind of just there watching," he said.

Nemeth explained that during his time in WWE, he and a lot of other people in the locker room rooted for AEW to succeed. He stated that the criticism of The Death Riders story, or AEW as a company, isn't necessarily due to them hating AEW because they prefer WWE; it's because they want a reason to tune into AEW weekly, and the company isn't doing that with The Death Riders storyline dominating the main event scene.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.