Why Bully Ray Criticizes Jon Moxley's Presentation In AEW's Death Riders Storyline

Ray continued his point by saying that if Moxley is trying to paint a picture, he needs to get better at his art.

"They're getting this so wrong it's not funny, and I don't care if Adam Copeland comes on this show, or Jon Moxley comes on this show to try and tell me I'm wrong because I'm not," Bully said. "If at the end of the day, Jon Moxley wants to destroy AEW because it's turned into something that he doesn't like, he needs to paint a better picture."

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry stepped in agreeing with what Ray had to say, feeling Moxley needs to come out and say his intentions.

"If I'm Moxley, I'm going to tell you why I'm mad," Henry explained. "I'm going to tell you why this place needs a cleansing, it needs a blood-letting, it's because of people like Orange Cassidy. His trivial kicks, his sunglasses, I don't give a sh*t attitude, p**ses me off, I don't think it's good for pro wrestling, I don't think it's good for AEW, he's got to go. Then I would go to somebody else, look at Darby Allin...lie, steal and cheat. Be wrong, because the more wrong and more lies that you tell, the more the heel you are."

Henry rounded off by saying that a lot of wrestlers think they want to be heels, but still have the fans cheer for them, and that Moxley needs to be more detestable on-screen to make his, and the Death Riders, more antagonistic.

