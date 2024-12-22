Konnan Says Current AEW Storyline Is 'Underwhelming'

AEW has numerous factions presently on their weekly programming, with one particular group, Death Riders, vowing to take over the promotion and change it. AAA booker Konnan has criticized the group led by Jon Moxley and has claimed that the group hasn't changed AEW in any way.

The Death Riders, which was formerly called the Blackpool Combat Club, earned notoriety after Moxley turned on former BCC member Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out. The new group featured two new additions – Pac and Marina Shafir, with BCC members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta following Moxley's villainous path after kicking Danielson out of the faction. Konnan, in a recent edition of "Keepin' It 100," discussed why they have been a disappointment.

"I've said this a million times, bro, and it's worth repeating one more time — this Death Riders group is very underwhelming because they came and said, 'We're gonna change the company, there's gonna be a revolution.' The company is the same, they're lame — it looks like a very lame group," said Konnan.

He explained that the problem with the group is that most members of the faction aren't intimidating, with Moxley being the only one who looks the part.

"Very unintimidating, the only guy that comes off somewhat intimidating is Jason Statham, Moxley, right? The girl isn't intimidating, Yuta isn't intimidating, and Claudio just looks like a nice guy. He's never really mad. He always seems like he's smiling. Vey unintimidating group," he added.

Since going rogue, Moxley has outlined how he wants to build and create new things in AEW, and that change has been long overdue in the promotion. Moxley and Death Riders are currently feuding with Orange Cassidy, Adam Page, and Jay White, all three of whom will be Moxley's opponents at the final AEW pay-per-view of 2024, Worlds End.

