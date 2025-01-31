Jeff Jarrett Recalls Dustin Rhodes Screaming Backstage Over Fellow AEW Star

Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling business for most of his life given his father was "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, and has seen a fair few things that have made him angry. However, one segment on the Maximum Carnage edition of "AEW Dynamite" reportedly had "The Natural" up in arms, that being Jeff Jarrett's promo with MJF that ended with Jarrett's wife Karen being hurt by MJF.

During a recent edition of the "My World" podcast, Jarrett revealed that he had no idea Rhodes was so angry, and opened up about what Rhodes said to him when he got backstage.

"I knew I had a promo and a guy came up to me and he said, 'I've got to ask you, is Dustin really upset?' I said,'Well, what do you mean?' He said, 'Man, he screamed back here like twice during your promo,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Dude, I'm telling you, he's upset.' So later I asked Dustin, and I'll kind of leave that to the comments what do you think he said? He said, 'Hey man, we're all professionals and we've all got to do what we've got to do. Whether it's to draw money or beat each other up or make the business go around.' He said, 'I think Max ... I know Max is Max ... he's got a receipt coming, watch.'"

Jarrett rounded off by saying that the promo that he and Rhodes cut later on that same night was completely genuine. As someone who has known Rhodes for as long as he has, Jarrett knew that everything he was saying came directly from the heart, meaning that MJF would have to watch out as Rhodes is out to get him.

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.