TNA's Matt Hardy Addresses In-Ring Retirement & What Will Come Next

Matt Hardy, who has been in the wrestling business for 30 years, probably doesn't have many years left as an in-ring performer, which has left some wondering what he and his brother Jeff Hardy will do once they hang up their boots.

During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Matt was asked if he could see himself and Jeff retiring at the same time. Hardy admitted that could potentially happen, but their post-wrestling careers will likely take different paths.

"I would imagine it would probably go out that way, we came in that way, we would probably go out that way," Hardy said. "Then you know for Jeff, I could see him, he'll end up being an artist living in Cameron, North Carolina, whatever he's doing, you know? I think I'm a lifer in the business, I'll be working somewhere as a producer, or an agent, or creative, or whatever else just because I'm so passionate about pro wrestling. I think once I stop being an in-ring performer, I will still contribute."

One thing that Hardy has certainly thought about when it comes to life after wrestling is being inducted into a Hall of Fame, whether that be in WWE, TNA, or any other Hall that chooses to honor their career as a tag team. However, Matt is aware of the success he and Jeff had as singles stars throughout their lives, and wouldn't be surprised if some places chose to induct them as singles stars as well as a duo.

However, The Hardys are still working full-time in TNA Wrestling, and even after 30 years in the industry, they have shown no signs of slowing down.

