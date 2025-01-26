Matt Hardy Says The Hardys' Goal Is To Surpass This WWE Hall Of Fame Tag Team

Matt and Jeff Hardy are widely considered one of the greatest tag teams in all of professional wrestling. As Matt points out, however, they are not the most decorated. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Matt expressed his desire for The Hardy Boyz to overtake the team with that distinction — The Dudley Boyz.

"It's very important to Jeff and I to really cement our legacy as one of the best teams to ever do this," Matt said. We want to keep adding to it ... I'd like to have more [championships] than the Dudleys, just so they can't say they're the most decorated tag team of all time. I don't know the exact number [of titles], but they racked them up whenever they were doing ECW."

Across the likes of ECW, WWE, NWA, TNA, and NJPW, D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley have earned more than 20 tag team championship reigns, with the latest coming in 2015 as the 2CW Tag Team Champions. Matt and Jeff Hardy have enjoyed similar success with reigns in companies such as WWE, TNA, ROH, and WCW. Currently, The Hardy Boyz held two sets of titles — that being the TNA Tag Team Championships as well as the 4th Rope Tag Team Championships.

"Someone had just said earlier today, when we were doing promotion, 'I want to introduce you to the most influential tag team of all time' and that's a pretty correct term ... We've also been introduced as the most popular tag team, so we're in there. We're very grateful for that, but it's so funny because that's always what Bubba and D-von throw out there — they're the most decorated tag team. They still got us there," Matt added.

