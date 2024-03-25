D-Von Dudley Looks Back On The Dudley Boyz's WWE Run

The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz rose to prominence as tag teams during the Attitude Era. Notably, the three teams famously participated in a three-way ladder match at WrestleMania 16, the first-ever tables, ladders, and chairs match at SummerSlam 2000, and another TLC match at WrestleMania 17.

Advertisement

On "Busted Open Radio," D-Von Dudley looked back on that run.

"There were tag team guys that did not main event in WWE," D-Von said. "But the Dudleys, Edge and Christian, and the Hardys did; it was on 'Raw,' 'SmackDown,' and live events. We had built up that type of chemistry with each other where we were able to show that we could carry a main event status on a show, and we did that. There was never a tag team [in WWE], correct me if I'm wrong, I don't even think the Road Warriors even did that, where they were main eventing, closing out a show."

D-Von, who returned to the ring last year for the 1000th episode of "Impact Wrestling," said he knew "something was good" with him and Bubba Ray Dudley (now commonly known as Bully Ray) when they headlined "WWE SmackDown" against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and The Undertaker in a tables match. That bout took place on the September 14, 2000, episode of the blue brand show, with the Dudleys picking up the win. The Hall of Famer felt it was a huge moment, especially during that period.

Advertisement

Later in the show, D-Von rebuffed claims that he and Bubba Ray were the greatest tag team of all time, and instead pointed out that they were the most decorated tag team of all time.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.