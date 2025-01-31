WWE's Chelsea Green Recalls First Wrestling Match She Watched & Falling In Love

There's an old saying that simply goes "you'll never forget first," and it applies to professional wrestling as every fan, wrestler, and promoter remembers their first match, favorite wrestler, and live show. For the current WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, she distinctly remembers the match that truly inspired her to get into wrestling, and as she told "Virgin Radio UK."

"It was a live show in Victoria [British Columbia], Canada, my hometown. It was Kelly Kelly versus Beth Phoenix and that is — I mean, I fell in love with Kelly Kelly. She was wearing a purple sparkly bra, that was it, oh my gosh I fell in love with it."

The match in question took place on February 6, 2009, where Phoenix picked up the win over Kelly Kelly in the penultimate match of the evening, with the main event being a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between John Cena, Chris Jericho, and Randy Orton. Green must have been jumping for joy two years later, as Phoenix and Kelly spent the majority of 2011 feuding against each other over the WWE Divas Championship, which concluded at that year's TLC pay-per-view with Phoenix walking away as champion.

Green almost got to live out a childhood dream with Kelly and Phoenix as all three women were involved in 2020 women's Royal Rumble match. However, Green entered at number 16 and was unceremoniously eliminated after just 12 seconds by Alexa Bliss, meaning that she never technically got to share the ring with Phoenix or Kelly, who joined the match at numbers 19 and 21, respectively.

