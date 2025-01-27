The Undertaker Graces The Cover Of WWE 2K25's 'Deadman Edition'

"WWE 2K25" is set for release this March, and despite the cover star for the standard edition yet to be announced, The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear on the "Deadman Edition" of the game. No further details have been revealed about what this version of the game entails, but WWE has released the official cover featuring "The Phenom" across social media.

"The Deadman Rises... Again. No one escapes the darkness when The Undertaker arrives. Rest in peace... or don't. #WWE2K25"

During the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, the cover star for the standard edition of the game was possibly teased near the end of the show. Roman Reigns was seen conversing with Paul Heyman, expressing that he wants to be acknowledged on January 27th. The "Tribal Chief" then walked through a door with the "WWE 2K25" logo on it, implying that he could be this year's cover star.

This is not the first time The Undertaker has been apart of a special edition in the 2K franchise. "WWE 2K14" released a Phenom Edition of the game, while featuring The Streak mode in the standard copy, where players could either try to defend or defeat "The Deadman's" steak at WrestleMania. There have also been multiple installments of the game where players could use several iterations of The Undertaker, with his American Badass character and Ministry of Darkness gimmick being playable options.

More details about "WWE 2K25's" official release date, cover star, roster, games modes, and pre-order bonuses are scheduled to be released on January 28, as well as which platforms the game will be available on.