Eric Bischoff Recalls Top WCW Star Potentially Joining WWE In 1997

Bill Goldberg's initial run in WCW, where he went undefeated for over a year, won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Hulk Hogan in the Georgia Dome, and became one of the biggest stars in wrestling, remains one of the most meteoric rises in wrestling history. And, according to former WCW head Eric Bischoff, it almost didn't happen. During "83 Weeks," Bischoff revealed that, due to him dragging his feet on meeting with Goldberg in 1997, it almost led to Goldberg heading elsewhere.

"Bill got really impatient," Bischoff said. "And I remember getting a phone call from somebody, I don't remember who it was. They said 'Look, if you don't have time, that's great. He's going to go to WWE, and take his shot there.' I went 'Alright, let me get to this,' because I had given my word to somebody that was setting it up that I would get to it right away. And I felt bad that I let it slip however long I let it slip. And I got a hold of Bill, and we patched it up really quick, and he joined WCW."

Even though he wound up with Goldberg, Bischoff does wonder if it would've been in Goldberg's best interest to have gone to WWE. That's because he believes Goldberg would've both gotten a push, and the training he didn't get while with WCW.

"If they would've introduced Bill the same way we did, and turned him into that short match killer, taking advantage of the same thing we took advantage of, they would've seen the same thing too, and it's likely they would've done the same thing," Bischoff said. "Possible. But while they were doing the same thing we were doing, they would have also made sure that Bill was training."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription