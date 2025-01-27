AEW's Chris Jericho Says ROH Has Received Offers From Streaming Platforms

Ring of Honor recently reached a major milestone as "ROH on HonorClub" aired its 100th episode on January 23. The company has been airing its weekly show on its own streaming service for two years, with many fans wondering if ROH will join AEW on cable television or a major streaming service. According to current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, that might not be too far away, as he told TVInsider that offers have been made for the product, and he thinks it's partially down to him being the top star.

"I think the fact Tony Khan put the title on me again is because Chris Jericho as the Ring of Honor World Champion, streaming platforms might pay more attention to it. I know Tony is working on that and has a couple of offers. I don't know if they are offers he wants. I think he wants to try and expand those offers. I'm a thousand percent sure that he will continue to work to get a streaming deal because when he sets his mind on something, he usually makes it happen. He has invested fully in the Ring of Honor brand and product. I have no doubt there will be a bigger platform for Ring of Honor at some point."

Jericho has been the ROH World Champion since October 2024 after defeating Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War on "AEW Dynamite," and has since defended the title twice against Tomohiro Ishii and Matt Cardona, respectively. "The Learning Tree" was also the ROH World Champion heading into the "ROH on HonorClub" era, but was dethroned by Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle 2022, the final ROH event before its weekly show began streaming.