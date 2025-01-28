Triple H Announces Hit Single From Charlie XCX As Official WWE Royal Rumble Theme

The 2025 Royal Rumble is going to be "brat" — according to WWE's choice in music, at least. After being used in multiple videos promoting the event on Saturday, emanating from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Paul "Triple H" Levesque officially announced Monday that Charli XCX's hit "Von Dutch" from her hit summer album "Brat" will be the official song of the Royal Rumble. Levesque posted the news to X (formerly Twitter) while asking if he himself was "brat."

"From BRAT Summer to #WrestleMania season, @Charli_XCX's "Von Dutch" is the official theme of #RoyalRumble," Levesque posted.

WWE is no stronger to using hit music in its themes. Megan Thee Stallion's "Neva Play" is the theme of "WWE SmackDown" on the USA Network, and Travis Scott penned the theme to "WWE Raw," called "4x4," a new tune as it moved from the network to Netflix on January 6. Scott also appeared on the debut of the red brand on the streaming service, alongside Jey Uso, now infamously smoking a blunt in the arena.

As for whether Levesque is "brat," Collins Dictionary defined it as "characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude," so readers can decide for themselves. It was named the dictionary's Word of the Year in 2024, with Charlie XCX credited as the driving force behind the word's popularity.