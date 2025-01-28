Jey Uso Makes Epic WWE Raw Entrance Alongside Quavo, Declares For Royal Rumble Match

Jey Uso declared his entry to the 2025 Royal Rumble and declared he would main event WrestleMania once again during "WWE Raw." "Main Event" Uso failed to wrest the World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, but appeared on Monday night's show in high spirits – entering alongside rapper Quavo. After taking his time to soak in the reception and "Yeet!" with Quavo and the fans in attendance. When he got in the ring, he addressed his loss to GUNTHER, admitting that the "Ring General" was too good for him. But he felt that he could still beat him, and thus declared his Royal Rumble entry as he intends to win and once more challenge GUNTHER.

Following his loss to GUNTHER, Uso is still on the hunt for an elusive first world title. He broke his singles duck last year, capturing the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker, cementing the WrestleMania main eventing tag team wrestler as his own individual. But he has failed three attempts at three different World Heavyweight Champions – GUNTHER, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest — as well as three attempts at Roman Reigns' WWE Championship reign – twice in 2020 and once more in 2023. He will be entering the Rumble with Rollins and Reigns already announced, alongside LA Knight, Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, CM Punk and John Cena. Uso has never won a Rumble, while the current pool contains six former winners including a two-time winner in Cena.