Drew McIntyre Confronts Paul Heyman Following WWE 2K25 Cover Reveals On Raw

Drew McIntyre had a warning for Paul Heyman to pass along to his "boy," but he wasn't talking about newly revealed "WWE 2K25" cover star Roman Reigns. Heyman revealed the cover of the game on "WWE Raw" in the middle of the ring via banner that dropped from the rafters, showing Reigns in the ring before hitting a Superman Punch, with Heyman at ringside as the game's cover art.

Heyman hyped up Reigns and said the "Tribal Chief" is going back to the mindset of "one versus all," because that's what the Royal Rumble is all about. He called Reigns the biggest star on the planet, and called out the 29 other Rumble contenders, calling them "Roman Reigns wannabes."

McIntyre's music hit and he came down the ring, and told Heyman's he's responsible for the Bloodline's success as the catalyst of it all after winning the Royal Rumble in 2020, eliminating Reigns in the process. McIntyre said he's the one who brought Heyman back to relevancy, and asked for a "thank you." He told Heyman to tell "his boy" that on Saturday, he was going to target him and beat him within an inch of his life before throwing him over the top rope. When Heyman said he'd tell Reigns, McIntyre stated that he meant CM Punk.