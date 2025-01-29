Tommy Dreamer And Bully Ray Assess Mariah May's Progress In AEW

Current AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May could be the future face of AEW's women's division. The 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner has stood tall since defeating Toni Storm for the women's title last August at All In with most of her matches since being defenses of the championship.

TNA creative member Tommy Dreamer spoke on "Busted Open" about the progress of the 26-year-old, who he believes has a bright future ahead of her.

"I've been a fan of hers since [World Wonder Ring Stardom] and that's where I, of course, first saw her and noticed her, and I thought she was a great pickup for AEW," Dreamer would praise. "She got to have front row with Toni, and then when she turned, she became the starting quarterback and she's a star, she's the champ."

May was a former understudy of "Timeless" Toni Storm but turned on her following her Women's Owen Hart Cup victory, bloodying Storm who held the AEW Women's Championship at the time. Dreamer's co-host Bully Ray was careful to say that May should not be compared, but her development has a resemblance to that of a young Trish Stratus. Ray added on to Dreamer's comments of May with adulation of his own.

"Mariah, Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, talk about three women there who check the box: females, attractive females; Toni and Mariah, really good in the ring — I'll say Toni, really good in the ring; Mariah, get it better," Ray commented. "All three of them, all entertaining in their own right. Mariah is showing us how entertaining that she can be and have good matches."

