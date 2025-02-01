WWE US Champ Chelsea Green Looks Back On Winning Her First World Title

Chelsea Green is currently flying high as the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion, and she has already defended the title against the woman she beat to win the title, Michin. However, her current championship is far from the first piece of gold Green has held.

During a recent appearance on "Virgin Radio UK," Green reminisced about the first championship she ever won, and the first title she won on TV.

"That was the Girls Gone Wrestling title, and it kind of was around the same that I won my first TV title, which was for the Knockouts Championship for TNA. So there's two, hand in hand, it was Girls Gone Wrestling for independents, and then on TV I was the Knockouts Champion. It was so cool, just coming up and winning my first championship and feeling validated you know?" she said.

Green won the ASW Women's Championship when she wrestled as Jaida on the Canadian independent scene, defeating future TNA star Gisele Shaw in a tournament final in 2015. She held on to her crown for almost a full year.

Green's first reign as TNA Knockouts Champion came over a year-and-a-half after she lost her ASW Women's Championship, winning the title in November 2017, while wrestling as Laurel Van Ness, from Rosemary. She defended the title against both Allie and Kiera Hogan, before losing to Allie in March 2018, which was her final match for the company until July 2021.

Please credit "Virgin Radio UK" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.