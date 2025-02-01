TNA's Mike Santana Assesses Company's Partnership With WWE

WWE's partnership with TNA has had many pro wrestlers and fans talking about the move and what it could mean for the promotions going forward. The partnership has excited one current TNA star, Mike Santana, who is keen to see where things could lead.

In an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Santana claimed that there's a lot of buzz backstage at TNA as well.

"Everyone backstage is just — there's an energy, there's a special energy we all feel," Santana explained. "Like, everything that's happening today and all the momentum that we have is just a testament to the hard work that everyone is putting in."

The wrestler further noted that TNA as a whole is focused on growing the promotion and their relationship with WWE, while adding that the deal is important to them as WWE doesn't partner with any company. He also noted how things have been rapidly changing in TNA since he signed with the promotion in April 2024.

"The fact that we have all this buzz and all this momentum going is a special time, yo," Santana said. "Everything happens so fast, and it's up to us to keep that ball rolling and to keep up."

The former AEW star added that TNA Wrestling has been handling the growth well so far. The promotion's growth has been evidenced by the growing crowds at their shows, as well as their first live "TNA IMPACT!" show in years.

