Zelina Vega Posts Farewell To WWE Hall Of Famer After Being Moved To SmackDown

WWE's transfer window has continued throughout the month of January, with stars like Damian Priest and The Miz being the most recent members of the roster to swap brands, until last night. Michael Cole announced that Zelina Vega will be officially moving to "WWE SmackDown" after spending the last year on the red brand. Vega took to social media during the show to thank WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio, who has been a mentor to her since joining the LWO. She also promised to still represent the faction despite changing brands.

"I might have cried a little after this picture, bittersweet. You've taught me well @reymysterio and I will forever be grateful and so so honored. I'll be sure to rep you and #LWO over on #Smackdown @WWE."

I might have cried a little after this picture 😂 bittersweet. You've taught me well @reymysterio and I will forever be grateful and so so honored. I'll be sure to rep you and #LWO over on #Smackdown @WWE pic.twitter.com/PnSWayn1wM — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) January 28, 2025

Vega's separation from the LWO marks the end of a two-year run with the group. It remains to be seen if the former Queen of the Ring will be inserted into the women's title picture, or if she will be looking to challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship. Vega moving to "Smackdown" also means she will be on the same brand as her ex-client Andrade. Vega managed the former United States Champion for three years, and despite no longer being a manager, it's possible the duo could reunite now that they are featured on the same show. WWE also announced last night that the transfer window will officially close following Royal Rumble weekend.