Bully Ray Wishes We Had Seen Less Of This Star On WWE Raw Last Night

Last year heading into the Royal Rumble PLE, one of the bigger interactions was between Cody and CM Punk, which proved to be a bit of foreshadowing after Rhodes eliminated Punk to win the Rumble. While a similar confrontation seems unlikely for this year's Rumble match, it didn't stop WWE from putting Rhodes and Punk face to face once more to close last night's episode of "Raw," with the two trading barbs and teasing a potential one-on-one match, perhaps at WrestleMania.

On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his critique of the segment during the rundown of "Raw." Describing the episode as "good" prior to Cody and Punk hitting the ring, Bully didn't seem to have much issue with the segment itself. Rather, he was more bothered by the fact that WWE didn't keep Rhodes as a surprise, instead making it clear throughout the show that he was in the building.

"I wish I would not have seen so much of Cody throughout the show," Bully said. "We saw Cody arriving with Brandi and his daughter, Liberty. We saw Cody in the back for a hot second, which I'm saying to myself 'Why was it so necessary to see Cody these two times?'

"I would much prefer to see Cody on that run-in. Music hits, that run-in, that place would've blew up even louder. Once they see you once, and they know that you're there, you take away the decibel level of the surprise. Yes, Cody got a big pop. But his pop would've been even bigger and more spirited if you would've not seen him at all."

