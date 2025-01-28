The Undertaker Looks Ahead To John's Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena's retirement tour continues with what will be his final Royal Rumble match appearance coming up this weekend in Indianapolis. Cena could earn a world championship opportunity for his last WrestleMania too, but no matter the outcome, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker looks forward to seeing what's in store for the Cenation leader. On "Six Feet Under," Undertaker commented on Cena's retirement tour.

"I think it's gonna be a great swan song year for him. I think it'll be the equivalent to what they've done in the NBA when all of those legends are on their last year and they get to go to these different towns and get their flowers in each town. I think Cena was a workhorse, huge star for a lot of years and I think it's really cool the way they have this laid out," Undertaker remarked. 'Taker's comparison of legends being honored in their retirement years has been seen across several sports, but is usually reserved for players considered elite, first-ballot Hall of Famers; veteran retiring athletes do still get honored, but typically on a smaller scale than megastars saying farewell. Undertaker's co-host Matt Lyda sees a story being told for Cena's farewell instead of stacking up matches and wins, and "The Deadman" agreed.

"I don't expect anything crazy. I think he's gonna get some good wins, I think he's probably gonna take some L's, but overall it's gonna be great for the WWE fanbase," Undertaker continued. "A lot of times guys they'll announce their retirement and that's it or they come back and then they retire again and they come back and do it again. (sighs) I don't know anybody personally like that (laughs)."

