John Cena Discusses Setting Realistic Expectations For WWE Farewell Tour

John Cena is set to begin his retirement tour as he prepares to hang up his jorts in 2025. In the press conference following Cena's appearance on the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," the WWE legend said that he wanted people to understand he has no intention of upsetting WWE's current ecosystem.

"I don't quite have the capacity to come in and demand main events," Cena said. "I just want to set realistic expectations for the audience. I see a lot of headlines. I kinda just wanted to let the crowd know that I'm just grateful to have a chance."

Cena isn't sure if 36 dates are enough time to work his way to a record-breaking 17th world championship, but he's not leaving it out of the realm of possibility as the WWE schedule still has some "lottery tickets," as he described them. There have been rumors that Cena could face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"If I get lucky in one of these lottery things, I'll be very happy," Cena said.

Cena's last match was at WrestleMania 39, where he came up short against then-WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The former WWE Champion's retirement should come around December 2025, based on the timeline he's given. He's expected to take part in all four of WWE's Big Four PLEs — the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series — and is also being advertised for Elimination Chamber in February, which is being hailed as his final appearance in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.