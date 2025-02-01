Bully Ray Names WWE Star He'd Want To See Wrestle Every Night

Since Triple H took over as head of creative of WWE in 2022, certain stars have become essential viewing for their in-ring talent. Wrestlers such as Chad Gable and IYO SKY have been given more opportunities to showcase their abilities in the ring, while also proving to be some of the most relied-upon stars to deliver a good match on any given night.

In a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray revealed which WWE star he would choose to watch compete in the ring on a nightly basis if given the option to watch only one match.

"I think if you gave me a choice and you said you can only watch one person's match tonight, I think I'd say GUNTHER, 'cause I know I'm going to get something that I love. I know that there's going to be a great story in the match along with great physicality. I'm just saying like maybe a top three guy, he's bang for your buck, give me a GUNTHER match," he said. "Dude, GUNTHER and Sami Zayn is really good stuff. It doesn't scream Rock-Hogan, but, man, is it a great match. GUNTHER, he's so, so good at what he does, I don't try to find holes in people's game. You watch GUNTHER's stuff, you can't find holes in his game."

GUNTHER has easily entered the conversation for WWE's best in-ring competitor at the moment, with his matches against Sami Zayn, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre being great examples of why "The Ring General" is considered one of the most talented performers in pro wrestling today.

