Sheamus Assesses Why He Consistently Has Good Matches With WWE Champ Gunther

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther had a memorable feud with Sheamus in 2022 and 2023, with both men featuring heavy strikes as part of their offense.

During his appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Sheamus was asked how he and Gunther get the best out of each other when they duel in the ring.

"European style, maybe," Sheamus answered. "I think a lot of talent, when they come up, when they're going in with top talents, I feel they're just afraid of hurting them and they're afraid of just leaving it all out there. For me, they know I don't give a 'shyste,' they know it's like, 'You better bring it cause I'm gonna beat the s— out of you,' but I want them to beat the s— out of me too, I want them to bring it."

He clarified that his physicality is not about taking liberties with newer wrestlers, emphasizing that he wants to fire them up.

"I want to see them show a side of them that's never been seen before and they've never seen in themselves before so that brings it out," Sheamus said. "There's still an art to two physical lads going out there and just absolutely tearing each other apart physically, where the people in the crowd are like ... they believe that these two individuals hate each other, and I take pride in that. Like you better step up or just step off. That's the way it is for me, and I love it and they know that."

Sheamus and Gunther have clashed several times, including classic battles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle in 2022 and a triple threat match also involving Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

