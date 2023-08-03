WWE Creative 'Bothered' Sheamus After GUNTHER Match At Clash At The Castle

Sheamus' Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER at WWE Clash at the Castle went down as one of the best matches of the year in 2022. But what followed did not sit well with Sheamus. He opened up about frustrations during a recent interview with Daily Star.

"I'm not upset about [losing] at all," Sheamus said. "I felt it was great, it was just the type of character Sheamus is, all fists and elbows. What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn't go anywhere."

He continued, "It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that's frustrating. I did the WarGames thing [after Clash at the Castle] but that was s*** – that's how I felt, though others might have felt differently."

After Sheamus lost to GUNTHER in two singles title matches, The Brawling Brutes managed to beat Imperium in a six-man "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook" match at Extreme Rules. From there, the trio pivoted to a feud with The Bloodline for Survivor Series: WarGames where they came up short in the main event.

At the end of 2022 into 2023, Sheamus teamed with Butch and Drew McIntyre to challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Once WrestleMania season kicked in, "The Celtic Warrior" returned to the Intercontinental title picture alongside McIntyre and GUNTHER. Since then, The Brawling Brutes have feuded with Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly.