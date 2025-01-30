Bully Ray Names First Thing He Thought Seeing CM Punk & Cody Rhodes In Ring On WWE Raw

When fans saw CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes close "WWE Raw," they saw what could be an epic WrestleMania main event. Others, however, saw two former AEW stars possibly set to headline the biggest wrestling event of the year.

One of those people was WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who spoke about it on "Busted Open Radio." He said he instantly thought the guys standing in the ring at the end of the show are the reason why AEW "is where they are now," hitting out Tony Khan by stating that he has no experience managing wrestling personalities.

"Cody knew what the hell he was doing and he had a vision for that company when it came to the creativity and the overall perception of what that pro wrestling company should be. Tony did not agree," he said. "Punk, a very unique personality, a personality that needs to be massaged at times. Maybe sometimes handled with gloves. Maybe not be sold a bill of goods. Whatever it is ... But obviously Tony could not make the relationship with Punk work out."

Ray compared it to his bosses of the past, including Paul Heyman, who managed the larger-than-life personalities in ECW. He said that he knew they were all difficult to deal with because they had unique personalities, as well as a certain freedom that no one else had in pro wrestling at the time.

"Paul had to find a way to massage all of these personalities and give Taz what he wanted, and Sabu what he wanted," he said. "Volatile personalities, combustible at any time, but he found a way. Vince McMahon, same thing. How did Vince McMahon make anything come together in the WWE? He knows how to deal with people."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.