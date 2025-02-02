Hornswoggle Credits Former WWE Superstar For The Current Women's Division

Former WWE star Hornswoggle has praised veteran star Fit Finlay for the influence he has had on the women stars of WWE, claiming that Finlay helped them have more competitive matches.

Finlay's former partner Hornswoggle joined "Recap Rewind Relive" and credited the Irishman for where WWE women's wrestling is currently at.

"I don't think there would be a women's division to this day. It would've still been bra and panties, and then obviously with the change of times that would've went out with the times. I don't think there would be the representation women have today without Finlay," Hornswoggle said.

The WWE women's division began to boom in the mid-2010s on "WWE NXT" where the women stars had better matches than the men and received stronger crowd responses. The women on today's roster are fully aware of the sacrifices made before them and do their part to steal the show every night. In the 2000s, when women's wrestlers did not receive much respect or screen time, Finlay saw that they had the talent and passion and recognized that they were being underutilized, and he stepped up to provide training.

"He would go before house shows two or three hours before every house show, not just the first one in the loop. Every day, every weekend, Fit would be in there," Hornswoggle revealed. "He doesn't want credit. He literally doesn't want credit, he said it in a couple of interviews that he's done where he goes, 'That's not me, that's them. That's their talent.' Sure, but you have to have someone to mold them. Clay doesn't become a bowl without someone molding it."

