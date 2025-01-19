Natalya Assesses The Evolution Of Women's Wrestling In WWE

Women's wrestling in WWE is undergoing a remarkable transformation, evolving from the days of sideshow, sometimes degrading, bra and panties matches, to main event spectacles. Few have witnessed this evolution as closely as Natalya, a third-generation superstar and one of WWE's longest-tenured female competitors.

Natalya recently appeared on Denise Salcedo's YouTube channel, where she shared candid insights about the current state of women's wrestling. Reflecting on recent performances, she expressed her admiration for the new wave of women wrestlers.

"You know, I just love watching the women perform. I watched Iyo [Sky] and Lyra [Valkyria] last week for the Women's Intercontinental title tournament. Of course, like, I wanted to make it out of the first round of the tournament, but it's not my time. But to me, like, I think the story is all in the chase. But then when I was watching Iyo and Lyra, I was backstage in Gorilla watching it, I was like, 'Oh I want to wrestle Lyra, I want to wrestle Iyo.'"

While Natalya lost in the first round, Lyra Valkyria became the first ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after defeating Dakota Kai in the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament. Natalya, in the interview, also praised specific stars who have risen to prominence in this competitive era, and singled out a multi-time Women's Champion as her favorite.

"Liv Morgan. I think she's one of my favorite people right now to watch — guys and girls — because she literally took an opportunity that WWE gave her, they met her halfway, but she was ready, she stayed ready. I saw Liv spend her days off in the [Hart] Dungeon."

Natalya will likely get to share the ring with the aforementioned stars a few times as she has signed a new deal with WWE to stay with them for the near future.

