PCO Explains Why He Smashed TNA Digital Media Title
In a move resembling Alunda Blayze infamously tossing the WWE Women's Championship in the trash on live WCW television, wrestling veteran PCO recently destroyed the TNA Digital Media Championship during a GCW event, smashing it to pieces with a sledgehammer. Following the incident, PCO sat down for an interview with "Fightful, where he explained why he seemingly burnt bridges with TNA.
"The thing that I wanted to make sure I clarified: I didn't want people to think, oh PCO is mad," the veteran explained, before looking back to the history he has with WWE and how some people might think that the TNA/WWE partnership was why he parted ways with the promotion. "This time was different. Much older, I had time to think," he added. "I surely didn't want this thing, me smashing the belt, to hurt my reputation with WWE, because it was nothing against them," PCO further noted, suggesting that his actions were not aimed at WWE either.
When it comes to his next move, PCO claims he has several bookings lined up all over the world already, but that he still has two big dreams in wrestling he hasn't accomplished yet. "I'm just going for it, that's it," he said, but added that he'll be keeping those dreams to himself for the time being. "I'd rather keep my energy for myself, I'm going to need a lot of energy and I have to put a lot of efforts into it — it's not easy ones, it's big ones."
PCO took issue with the way TNA handled his contract renewal discussions
When it came to contract negotiations, PCO claimed that TNA went back on a verbal renewal agreement with the veteran, then went radio silent, which didn't sit right with him. "I'm like, very old school, like a handshake? You give me your word; you look me in the eye? It's a done deal, you know, it's a promise," he explained. PCO further claimed that TNA initially wanted him to work less dates for the same money per date, which he countered with a deal of more dates for less money per date, wanting to remain active on television. "So, we shook hands again and that was the last time."
PCO says that after suffering a concussion in December 2024, he wasn't treated well by TNA management. "Nobody came with me, no assistance whatsoever, on my own, 'put that on your credit card, we'll reimburse you' — like I know how much it's gonna cost?" he explained. PCO then recalled having a staph infection in 2022, and how TNA didn't help him financially at all that time, so he didn't expect anything this time.
The health concerns and soured negotiations seem to have compounded in the end, ultimately leading to PCO and TNA management reaching an impasse, and explaining why the veteran felt like he needed to smash the title to make a statement while putting on a show.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Fightful" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.