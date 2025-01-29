PCO Explains Why He Smashed TNA Digital Media Title

In a move resembling Alunda Blayze infamously tossing the WWE Women's Championship in the trash on live WCW television, wrestling veteran PCO recently destroyed the TNA Digital Media Championship during a GCW event, smashing it to pieces with a sledgehammer. Following the incident, PCO sat down for an interview with "Fightful, where he explained why he seemingly burnt bridges with TNA.

"The thing that I wanted to make sure I clarified: I didn't want people to think, oh PCO is mad," the veteran explained, before looking back to the history he has with WWE and how some people might think that the TNA/WWE partnership was why he parted ways with the promotion. "This time was different. Much older, I had time to think," he added. "I surely didn't want this thing, me smashing the belt, to hurt my reputation with WWE, because it was nothing against them," PCO further noted, suggesting that his actions were not aimed at WWE either.

When it comes to his next move, PCO claims he has several bookings lined up all over the world already, but that he still has two big dreams in wrestling he hasn't accomplished yet. "I'm just going for it, that's it," he said, but added that he'll be keeping those dreams to himself for the time being. "I'd rather keep my energy for myself, I'm going to need a lot of energy and I have to put a lot of efforts into it — it's not easy ones, it's big ones."