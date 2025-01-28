TNA's Matt Hardy Discusses Backstage Reaction To PCO Destroying Digital Media Title

PCO made waves this month as he responded to TNA not renewing his contract by smashing the TNA Digital Media Championship with a sledgehammer during his appearance at GCW's The People vs. GCW event.

TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has commented on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast about PCO's actions.

"I don't know all those inner details. I didn't know that his contract was up. It was my first time working with him. Myself and Jeff had a match against him and Sami [Callihan] at the TVs in Atlanta. He was very interesting to talk to," Hardy said. "I've always been friendly with him. We've always exchanged pleasantries, said hello whatever, but to actually sit down and talk shop with him was interesting. He has an interesting mindset of how his thinking was and whatnot."

Hardy's referral to the tag team match with his brother Jeff against PCO and Callihan wound up being PCO's final match with TNA. The match was taped in mid-December and did not air until mid-January, adding to the controversy from the GCW event.

"All of the stuff about having issues with TNA and contract stuff, I didn't know his deal was up, that was all new to me, but just the fact that he has been in TNA and they have put him in pretty nice relative spots. But the fact that he's an older talent, they were taking care, they kept him in pretty good spots. It's just so strange that you would be willing to throw it all away and take that chance," Hardy continued. "It was quite the talk of the locker room towards the end of the night."

Recent reports have indicated that there was a back-and-forth between PCO and TNA regarding a new contract for him, before the promotion rescinded the offer.

