Backstage Update On Situation Between TNA & PCO After Incident At GCW Show

One of the biggest talking points coming out of the weekend that saw the TNA Genesis and The People vs. GCW pay-per-views was PCO shooting on TNA at the GCW event. PCO won the kick-off rumble match, before smashing up his TNA Digital Media Championship belt, cutting a promo on TNA, and being cut off before he could say anything else. There have been many different details reported as to how people feel about it, but on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer explained a potential reason why PCO was so frustrated.

"He was offered a new contract [by TNA] and he agreed to it verbally, did not sign a contract," Meltzer explained. "They came back and they said that they were rescinding the offer, they offered him another contract. This is when they started at the end of the year they started the cost-cutting, and a lot of people were offered less money and you saw some several people leave for that. So they offered him less money, he agreed to it, even though it was less money he agreed to it...then they came back again and said we're not renewing your contract, but they said 'we want you to drop the title on the way out.'"

GCW assumed PCO was going to lose the title at the upcoming San Antonio tapings but PCO hasn't heard back from TNA since December.

In terms of the reactions from both companies, GCW has claimed that they had no clue what PCO intended, assuming that he was simply running an angle that would be played out on TNA television. While TNA was reportedly livid with what happened and that no one expects PCO back in the company any time soon.

