Update On TNA's Reaction To PCO's Outburst At GCW Event

More details have emerged regarding TNA star PCO's recent outburst and the promo he cut at a GCW event, with both promotions reportedly unhappy with his behavior.

As per "Fightful Select," the veteran star, who destroyed the TNA Digital Media Championship at The People vs. GCW show and cut a scathing promo, didn't inform GCW nor TNA that he would be cutting the promo or destroying the belt. PCO reportedly told GCW prior to going out, that the promo he was to cut was to set up a story for the next TNA shows, which they later realized wasn't the case.

The report further added that those behind the scenes in TNA Wrestling were "shocked" and "livid" at what PCO did at the show, with some in TNA believing that his actions were because they didn't renew his contract. TNA sources told "Fightful" that PCO's contract had expired at the end of last year and that he was set to finish his run with the promotion at the upcoming tapings in San Antonio, Texas, but following his outburst, he will not return to TNA Wrestling.

TNA sources have also revealed that the TNA Digital Media title that PCO shockingly destroyed was a replica belt and that they are in possession of the real one. PCO, who won the title at last year's Slammiversary in July 2024, was supposed to lose the title at the San Antonio tapings this weekend, but the title has now been vacated. PCO last defended the title at Bound for Glory in November 2024, where he defeated Matt Cardona.