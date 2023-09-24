PCO Reportedly Leaving Impact Wrestling After Current Contract Expires

Veteran wrestler PCO is reportedly leaving Impact Wrestling according to Pat Laprade. Laprade shared the news via the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, noting that "sources very close to the situation" confirmed that he has given his notice to the promotion and his contract is ending on October 30.

PCO made his debut along with other members of the then-stable, Honor No More at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January 2022. During his time with the company, PCO had feuds with Bully Ray, Steve Maclin, and Eddie Edwards (who he had a Last Rites match with this past April at Rebellion).

PCO last wrestled during a Feast or Fired match on the No. 1,000 Impact episode special that was taped on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. The night before on September 8 at the Victory Road pay-per-view, the 55-year-old defeated Bully Ray in an Anything Goes match.

While in Impact, PCO didn't win titles, but that doesn't mean that he wasn't given opportunities either. This past June at Against All Odds, he was part of the 8-4-1 Impact World Title No. 1 Contendership match, while in February at No Surrender, he wrestled another World Title No. 1 Contender match against Maclin, Brian Myers, and Heath. Before going to Impact, PCO was working in Ring of Honor, prior to the promotion being owned by AEW CEO Tony Khan. It's worth mentioning that PCO's pro wrestling career has spanned over 30 years, though it was a career resurgence in recent years that has made him more popular than ever.