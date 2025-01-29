Bully Ray Spells Out CM Punk's Appeal To WWE Fans

Often dubbed the "Voice of the Voiceless," CM Punk has had quite an impact on wrestling fans, and to this day remains one of the more popular names in WWE and the industry as a whole. On "Busted Open Radio," veteran wrestler Bully Ray brought up Punk's appeal to fans, and gave his take on why the "Second City Saint" seems to be as popular as he still is.

According to Bully, people tend to relate to Punk's "don't give a s**t" attitude and admire him for it too. "The fanbase is at the point, with CM Punk, where they do not care about his past — quote, unquote — screw-ups, they don't care that he turned around and he left and he took his bat and his ball, they don't care about the MMA fighting, they don't care about AEW," Bully explained. To further drive his point home, Bully claimed that fans simply just accept Punk for who and what he is.

"I'm not going to say Punk is genuine, I'm not going to say Punk is honest, but he comes off as genuine and honest," Bully pointed out. He then compared the relationship WWE fans have with Punk to the one ECW fans had with Paul Heyman, and noted that while fans today might not see Heyman as genuine and honest, the ECW fanbase believed in him. "Punk is able to do something that not a lot of wrestlers — I don't really know of any other wrestler that can use tone the way Punk does," he added.

