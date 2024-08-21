WWE Star CM Punk Explains Why 'Emotion' Is The Most Important Aspect Of Pro Wrestling

Now well past twenty years into his wrestling career, WWE's CM Punk has experienced almost every aspect of wrestling from almost every major wrestling promotion, whether from working TNA, Ring of Honor, AEW, or WWE twice. All those places have molded Punk into the performer that he's become, which has featured a mix of the newer, modern style of wrestling with the older ways of thinking, though Punk has openly embraced the latter side more.

As such, it was no surprise when Punk recently sat down with "The Masked Man Show" and was asked about his creative process that he revealed the most important aspect of wrestling from his point of view was getting the crowd to emotionally connect. Without that, Punk believes that wrestling just doesn't work, no matter what else you do.

"Wrestling is about emotion," Punk said. "It's not about the moves, it's not about how long your match is, it's not about your fancy coat you wear to the ring. All those things can add to it. But if you can't get the people and the audience to move, you can't get them to feel anything, none of it means anything."

Punk also talked about the team effort in WWE to create the best vision for wrestling, with Punk noting he was always open to other ideas if they were better than his own.

"It's very much a team sport, and everybody really feels, since coming back, everybody wants to see everybody else succeed, as to where I was before, I'm talking 10 years ago, there was a lot of people that just wanted to see everybody fail," Punk said. [They wanted to] protect their spot, cut everybody else's throat, and I don't really feel that in the WWE locker room. It's great."

