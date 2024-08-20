CM Punk Assesses WWE's Current Talent Roster

CM Punk spent nearly a decade away from WWE and the former AEW World Champion finds himself in awe of the people he calls his co-workers.

In an interview with "The Masked Man Show," Punk said that the WWE roster was the number one thing he enjoys about being back in the company.

"I'm grateful because of the embarrassment of riches I'm surrounded with," Punk gushed. "I don't think a roster has been as strong as it is. Cody [Rhodes is] killing it. Jade [Cargill is] killing it. We have Damian Priest coming into his own. I'm going to get in trouble for forgetting to mention some certain people."

Punk believes the WWE fans are tuning in for more than one star at a time, which has helped buoy the product and make the undercard as substantive as the main event scene, which Punk feels is flush with talent.

"The main event is super crowded and there's so many segments on every single television show that you're excited to wait and watch and see what happens," Punk said.

The former WWE Champion has been injured for much of his current return, only returning to the WWE ring earlier this month at SummerSlam, where he lost to Drew McIntyre thanks to special referee Seth Rollins. Punk is set to make a special appearance at "WWE NXT"'s CW debut in Rosemont, IL on October 1. The show will be premiering on The CW network that night and is taking the brand on the road to celebrate the new arrangement.

