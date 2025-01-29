Raquel Rodriguez Says This WWE Rival Brings A 'Different Level' To Everyone

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez has stepped into the ring with many women, but her real "rival" will likely always be her former tag team partner, Dakota Kai — who recently suffered an injury. Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Rodriguez was asked to comment on her previous tag team partners, and had a lot of things to say about Kai.

"I would definitely say, for Dakota Kai, she has like — what's the word — like unseen talent, you know?" Rodriquez explained. "I think, like, she brings such a different level to every match she's in, and it's always like — her with Lyra this past Monday, oh my gosh! Mind-blowing!" Rodriguez further suggested that people seem to often forget how "amazingly good" Kai is in the ring, and added that she has equity behind her as well as raw talent. "I love that about her, she's so easy to work with, so kind ... one of the best tag team partners that I could have been put with."

When it came to former WWE talent Aliyah, Rodriquez described her as a little package of fun and dynamite. "She just brings, like, explosions with everything she does and she's so expressive, and entertaining, and exciting, and I absolutely love her," she explained. Lastly, Rodriquez also praised Liv Morgan, and claimed the former Women's World Champion has inspired her in many ways. "She's so talented, she's so dedicated to her craft, she absolutely loves and dedicates her entire life to wrestling." Rodriquez lastly described Morgan as the face of the WWE women's division.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.