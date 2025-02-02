AEW's Prince Nana Addresses Future Of In-Ring Career

Prince Nana has enjoyed a career resurgence in AEW by managing the Mogul Embassy and (now exclusively) Swerve Strickland. Few may know, however, that Nana also had a not-insignificant career as a wrestler, and with AEW color commentator Nigel McGuinness making his in-ring return at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London and the likes of AJ Styles and Sheamus having active careers wrestling into their 40s, could a comeback be on the horizon for the 45-year-old?

During an autograph signing for K & S WrestleFest, Nana didn't make it seem as though a return to the ring is exactly imminent, but he also didn't rule it out.

"They're not," he said asked when asked whether his in-ring days were over. "But you know, I leave it for the people trying to get into the business now."

Nana's history as a wrestler spans several different promotions — he even wrestled two matches for what was then still known as the World Wrestling Federation, losing to Steve Blackman and Crash Holly on a pair of episodes of "WWF Jakked" in 2001 and 2002. However it was in Ring of Honor that Nana arrived on the radar of many wrestling fans, where his faction The Embassy saw him manage the likes of Jimmy Rave, Alex Shelley, and Abyss. After a break from ROH, Nana returned to the promotion under Tony Khan's leadership in 2022 to relaunch The Embassy before its "merger" with Strickland's Mogul Affiliates in 2023.

Along with attempting to guide Strickland back to the AEW title, Nana recently embarked on his new business venture, Prince Nana Coffee.