Prince Nana Addresses Swerve Strickland's Next Moves In AEW

For TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, 2025 is about making more money and winning more championships. For "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland, it's starting out with the plan of dethroning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, then potentially claiming the AEW Trios Championships with FTR. In the case of Swerve Strickland, however, there is only one title in his line of vision.

"The plans are to take Swerve back to the top of the pulpit," Prince Nana, the manager of Strickland, recently told "K&S WrestleFest." "There's no other plans, my friend. If we're looking at other championship belts, that's like a step down. So right now, we're focusing on making sure that Swerve continues to stay healthy. He's been working out on a regular basis eating the right things, going to the chiropractor, getting the rest that he needs. And we're in a situation where we can pick and choose who we want to wrestle, and who we feel deserves to be in the ring with Swerve, because it's not going to be an easy night for anyone just coming into the ring."

Before Strickland chases after his second AEW World Championship, Nana noted that they first have to "lay down the law" in AEW, starting with Ricochet, whom he calls a "bald-headed bozo." In recent weeks, Ricochet and Strickland have shared tense backstage encounters, with the latter notably referring to the former by his real name, Trevor. At AEW Worlds End, Strickland and Ricochet came face-to-face again as the former world champion and Prince Nana enticed the crowd to throw toilet paper at Ricochet following his Continental Classic semifinals loss. In response, Ricochet stabbed Strickland in the head with scissors on "AEW Dynamite."

Aside from Ricochet, Nana also teased that Strickland has unfinished business with The Hurt Syndicate, whom he's feuded with for several weeks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K&S WrestleFest" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.