Swerve Strickland Has A Message For The Hurt Syndicate After AEW Dynamite Ambush

Earlier this month, Swerve Strickland challenged Bobby Lashley to a match at Full Gear. After another beatdown by The Hurt Syndicate last week, Strickland turned the tables on this week's "AEW Dynamite," when Prince Nana goaded Shelton Benjamin to leave the arena, allowing a hiding Strickland to come out from under the ring and attack MVP and Lashley.

Advertisement

AEW cameras caught up with Strickland backstage afterward asking if his attack was justified, posting his response and warning to The Hurt Syndicate on X.

"Justified? After what they just did to me? For the past three weeks, you wanna ask me if that was justified? No, that was justice. Period. You think I'm satisfied with it? No, I'm not gonna be satisfied till I get vengeance at Full Gear this Saturday," he declared. "That was just a taste of what I can do. You know what's funny? You know who taught me to do that? Oddly enough, [it] was MVP, the man that originated all this. Yeah, I learned that from you. But I picked up a couple things along the way as well."

EXCLUSIVE: Swerve leaves a clear message to The Hurt Syndicate while issuing a WARNING to Bobby Lashley!@swerveconfident | @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/tccNvaf28h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 21, 2024

Advertisement

"Just 45 minutes up the road I got drafted to the military. So, Redding, Pennsylvania has a little — a close feeling to me. My DNA for who I became started here, and that's something I showed out there tonight. So just imagine what I'm going to show this Saturday at Full Gear in Newark, New Jersey. Bobby [laughs], it's gonna be fun, for me, that is," warned Strickland.

When The Hurt Syndicate made their first appearance in AEW, MVP interrupted Prince Nana at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 25, and a week later, Nana was introduced to a debuting Shelton Benjamin, whom MVP said would deal with Nana's complaint of MVP's disrespect. Nana's friend Swerve Strickland returned to AEW at the WrestleDream pay-per-view following an absence of several months, rejecting MVP's invitation for his services leading to a physical altercation.