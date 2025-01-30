Booker T Explains 'Unexpected Outcome' He Thinks We'll See At 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

The 38th Royal Rumble event is right around the corner and WWE is making its final preparations for what looks to be the biggest Rumble event. WWE legend Booker T believes that the promotion could throw a curveball and have an unexpected winner in the match.

On a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T stated that we could be in for a surprise this weekend.

"I really think in the Rumble this year, we're going to get a totally unexpected win from somebody that you least likely expect to win the Royal Rumble. That's my prediction, and the reason I say that is because we're in a different time now. We're not in ... we're not working under the old regime, this is something totally different now, so I can see having this moment to make that megastar that you were talking about. Who is it going to be? That's the question," he said.

Some surprises that people have already speculated include the appearance of TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who has teased it recently, and whose appearance is even more likely thanks to WWE's partnership with TNA. Omos recently announced he would return to the company after a successful run in Pro Wrestling NOAH, while Ilja Dragunov has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center after missing four months of action with a torn ACL.

At the time of writing, 15 men and 10 women have officially entered the match, but others will have a chance to declare themselves for the match on the January 31 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

